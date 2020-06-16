ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Solid Asia session for 'risk'

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 16 June 2020



The strong gains on US equity markets on Monday carried on during the session here. Local shares opened higher (of course) and consolidated the higher prices. US equity index futures trading on Globex carried on higher also.

The encouraging risk sentiment translated into a weaker USD against t major currencies, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD all gaining as did CAD and gold. USD/JPY initially popped a little higher but found willing sellers circa 107.50, it slipped slightly to under 107.25. After the BOJ statement (see bullets above) USD/JPY tracked back toward its earlier high, the sellers seen earlier had dispersed by then!

News flow of note:

coronavirus cases in Beijing mounted, as did renewed (limited) lock down measures in the China's capital.

more supportive were signs of a thawing in the US-China chilled relationship with a dialling back of restrictions on Huawei, further talk of Pompeo to meet with his Chinese counterpart this week (see bullets above for more on each of these) as well as the US Department of Transportation saying it would permit four round-trip flights a week by Chinese airlines (this is double the level it had set earlier this month).

The Bank of Japan policy meeting concluded (see bullets above)



