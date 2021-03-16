ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Bitcoin moved lower

Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 16 March 2021

It was a quiet session indeed for major FX with very little movement. Traders cited the upcoming FOMC meeting, which is still more than 24 hours away, for the subdued session. Major FX is barely changed.

News flow was light. In an encouraging sign for AstraZeneca the Thai government reversed its decision to suspend the vaccine today, the Thai Prime Minister received a shot in his announcement of the recommencement of the country's vaccination program with the AZ product.

Data flow, too, was light.

Bitcoin continued to lose ground after its solid weekend when it traded higher than US$62K. The slide continued today, taking the price under US$54K (its just above as I post).