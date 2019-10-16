ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: US-China tensions resurface, AUD/JPY lower

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 16 October 20

The US House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill in support of Hong Kong protesters. News of this had little impact but when morning dawned in China there was a response from the country, promising retaliation (see bullets above). This sent AUD lower and yen higher, thus the AUD/JPY move mentioned in the headline to this post.

More news and rumours swirled around Brexit into the UK Tuesday evening. Optimism is being tempered by reports of still 'much to do' and what have you but it is hanging in there. Whether that is justified or not will surely be tested as Europe and the UK open for business Wednesday. GBP has come back a little from its highs and has steadied somewhat circa 1.2750.

We got New Zealand inflation data for Q3 today, which came in above the central estimate but the y/y did show a drop from the previous quarter. NZD was marked higher on the data, topping out above 0.6310 before retracing somewhat, then all the way, then making a fresh session low! Contributing to the weakness for the NZ dollar were comments from RBNZ deputy Governor Bascand on likely more easing to come from the Bank as well as that China response to the US support of HK.

The South Korean central bank cut its cash rate again today (previously cut in July). The PBOC weakened the onshore yuan at its reference rate setting.



