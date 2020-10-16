ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen edges a little stronger
Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 16 October 2020
- Japan anti-COVID drug Avigan developer proceeds with gaining approval
- Trump campaign says has a quarter of a billion $ cash on hand
- Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe's speech " a game changer"
- Japan to tap emergency budget fund for more coronavirus economic relief
- China’s ambassador to Canada threatens the “health and safety” of Canadians living in HK
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.7332 (vs. yesterday at 6.7374)
- FX option expiries for Friday October 16 at the 10am NY cut
- Trump comments on the likelihood of a coronavirus relief bill at odds with reality
- Singapore September NODX -11.3% m/m (much lower than expected)
- Trump and Biden are both speaking now - 'town hall' style Q&A sessions
- NZD traders - heads up for the New Zealand election this weekend - preview
- Japan press reports Japan will not exclude China from telecoms networks
- Citi on GBP and Brexit trade talks
- Brexit - Dutch PM Rutte says UK needs to do more to get a trade deal
- WHO on Remdesiver vaccine disappointment - looking at alternatives to trial
- Mnuchin says Trump would “weigh in” with McConnell if a deal is reached with Pelosi
- AUD traders - here is what is coming up from the RBA next week
- Merkel on Brexit trade talks - things have moved on some areas, work to do on others
- New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for September 54.0 (previous: 50.7)
- Fed's Kashkari says big banks need higher, not lower, capital
- AUD traders note - mills in China are being told to stop buying Australian cotton
- Pelosi and Mnuchin will be "exchanging language on several areas"
- US election - Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll shows rebound for Trump to only 11 points behind Biden
- Trade ideas thread - Friday 16 October 2020
- US election poll gives Biden a double-digit point lead over Trump
- Biden was on a plane with a COVID-19 positive case ... but not in close contact
A subdued session on the forex here in Asia on Friday with tight ranges almost across the board, yen crosses slipping just a little lower.
There was some focus on the twin 'town hall' presentations in the US, one from Trump the other from Biden. If you caught snippets of each, or even the full things, you may very well conclude that not many minds were changed by these, both candidates were true to form.
Earlier politics-related news was that there are cases of coronavirus being reported now from the Biden camp, aides to Harris as well as someone on a plane with Biden. Something to keep an eye on but so far both the Democrat candidates are reporting negative test results.
That other old chestnut, the Brexit trade talks also featured, comments out of the EU side indicating talks would be ongoing, with some progress having been made but more to be done. There were no specifics given.
Japan said it will tap into emergency budget funds as further support for sectors of the economy.
For currencies, as said already, ranges were small. EUR/USD is barely net changed on the session, as is kiwi. GBP and AUD are down just a little against the dollar. A quiet Friday.
Finally, one more reminder for the New Zealand election. Its this weekend. There is a preview linked in the bullets above. A clear result over the weekend should be supportive of the NZD come Monday while doubt on the result is likely to be a negative influence to begin next week. More above.