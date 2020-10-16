ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen edges a little stronger

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 16 October 2020

A subdued session on the forex here in Asia on Friday with tight ranges almost across the board, yen crosses slipping just a little lower.

There was some focus on the twin 'town hall' presentations in the US, one from Trump the other from Biden. If you caught snippets of each, or even the full things, you may very well conclude that not many minds were changed by these, both candidates were true to form.

Earlier politics-related news was that there are cases of coronavirus being reported now from the Biden camp, aides to Harris as well as someone on a plane with Biden. Something to keep an eye on but so far both the Democrat candidates are reporting negative test results.

That other old chestnut, the Brexit trade talks also featured, comments out of the EU side indicating talks would be ongoing, with some progress having been made but more to be done. There were no specifics given.

Japan said it will tap into emergency budget funds as further support for sectors of the economy.

For currencies, as said already, ranges were small. EUR/USD is barely net changed on the session, as is kiwi. GBP and AUD are down just a little against the dollar. A quiet Friday.

Finally, one more reminder for the New Zealand election. Its this weekend. There is a preview linked in the bullets above. A clear result over the weekend should be supportive of the NZD come Monday while doubt on the result is likely to be a negative influence to begin next week. More above.

AUD/JPY:



