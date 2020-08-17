ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Subdued FX ranges to start the week here

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 17 August 2020 

Forex ranges opened the week here in the Monday Asia session by maintaining subdued ranges although with a little net US dollar weakness. Buying of AUD/NZD was prevalent earlier in the session (I posted on the background to this which is a more accommodative RBNZ than RBA, better Australian commodity prices - more in the post) but found little direct evident catalyst for the early move. NZ PM Ardern did announce a delay to the election (4 weeks), that was about the only fresh news item of any note about. As the session progressed the AUD/NZD bid dissipated somewhat, the cross retracing some its earlier move.

USD/JPY is barely changed on the session after a small range swing. EUR/USD has ticked a few points higher, as has cable.

Japanese advance Q2 GDP data was reported, a 7.8% contraction was recorded in the quarter. It was worse than expected. Other developed economies have fared similarly.

On the COVID-19 news front, 

  • a Chinese firm have been granted a patent on their vaccine work so far,

  • Italy has shut nightclubs
  • New confirmed cases in France were over 3,000 both weekend days
  • The US FDA have approved a new quicker and simpler test 
  • Malaysia have found the 10-times more infectious virus strain locally

AUD/NZD:

