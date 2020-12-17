ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Bitcoin pierced $22K

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 17 December 2020

Currencies gained against the USD but crypto BTC stole the show, adding to its gains to trade above USD22,000 at one stage during the session.

News flow during the session was lacklustre, there were no US stimulus negotiation developments to speak of and little else to note either. Data, on the other hand, did prompt some forex movement. New Zealand Q3 GDP came in at a beat on expectations and confirmed economic growth in the country is now above the same period last year. New Zealand dealt extremely competently with the coronavirus outbreak in the country and this does appear to have provided the base for economic growth. The NZD traded to a high around 0.7140.

Also on the up today is the Australian dollar. The November employment report showed another strong beat on job gains and the unemployment rate dropped back despite the pariticipation rate moving higher to equal highest pre-covid levels. There is still work to do getting the jobless rate lower and wages growing but so far there is some encouragement.

EUR/ and GBP/USD are net higher on the session also, as is CAD against the dollar. Yen and CHF also.