ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Japan economy shrinks fastest in 6 years

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 17 February 2020 

Japan's economy headed into the turbulence of Q1 202o in poor shape indeed, with Q4 GDP plunging 1.6% q/q, a big miss on already dour expectations of -1.0%). The data is, of course, preliminary so there is a chance the final release will not be so bad,  Goldman Sachs giving a heads up that there could be significant revisions to the capex input, for example.

In the data release was the Q4 deflator. This is an inflation measure and it came in higher than expected, so the BOJ at least got perhaps a little encouragement from the release. 

Coronavirus developments were again a focus, with indications of business reopenings slowly continuing and various other items (see bullets above) including a rate cut from the People's Bank of China.

USD/JPY did little on the session, barely more than a 10 point range or so.

EUR/USD, USD/CHF and cable were little different, small ranges only. AUD also.

NZD/USD lost a little ground, NZ PM Arden conveyed a message of a weaker economy ahead until a rebound later in the year. 

Oil steadied on the day, CAD gained a few tics. 

