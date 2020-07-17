ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Small FX ranges here

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 17 July 2020

There was very little news nor data today to drive currencies and that showed up in subdued trading ranges. Of course we had the usual coronavirus news out of the US, the county recorded its biggest new case number for a day at above 74,000; while counting has only taken into account up to Thursday, the week as a whole is on track to head towards half a million new cases confirmed. As we have all become accustomed to, though, markets shrugged it off. There were no vaccine developments reported, although Anthony Fauci speculated there may be effective developments on that front by the US fall (the season, not the empire).

Currencies traded generally slightly stronger against the USD after the declines during the preceding session. Ranges were small only which suggests the moves are retracement in nature. A positive vaccine headline could change this rapidly, of course.

Note, big EU meeting coming on Friday - as noted earlier: