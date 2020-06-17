ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Risk trades lower in Asia

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 17 June 2020

There was an early sharp move lower to FX risk trades here in Asia, USD/JPY dropped from above 107.40 to just under 107.20 in just a few minutes while AUD/USD, for example, dropped 30 or so points (other currencies dropped against the USD alongside by varying amounts).





There was not one lone catalyst, decent volume sellers hit the yen crosses in response to

the heightening geopolitical issues in the region (North/South Korea, China/India)

escalating lockdown and the raising of the alert level in Beijing on the acceleration of the renewed coronavirus outbreak there

Japanese export and import data was poor (month of May)



and to help AUD slip an Australian government senator said she'd like to place tariffs on imports from China and confiscate China sate-owned assets

After that early move there was some retracement and then FX rates subsided back to, and through their earlier lows.

Oil dropped upon release of the private inventory survey results at 4.30pm NY time and after a partial retrace also drifted back down, but has maintained above the earlier lows hit.