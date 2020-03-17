ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: US coronavirus package talks will continue Tuesday

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 17 March 2020

New Zealand announced a huge coronavirus package of circa 4% of GDP, a bigger spend than its combating the impact of the GFC. NZD/USD traded up on the announcement but turned down ahead of 0.6100 to be little net changed on the session as I update. AUD/USD went along for a similar pattern, trading up towards but not through 0.6150 before it too has come back to be little net changed.

Out of the US, negotiations between the US Treasury Secretary and the US Senate on the size of the coronavirus economic package for the country - with reports it'll be a "big" (according to senator Rubio, see bullets above). Talks will resume Tuesday. Overnight trade in emini S&P500 futures hit limit up at one stage during the session here on this bout of optimism. USD/JPY traded higher with the small shot of confidence (some selling of yen, CHF also) but it has retraced. USD/JPY is slightly net higher on the session.





EUR and GBP were not where the action was for the session. USD/CAD was a little lower as oil firmed a touch on the session here.

The Reserve Bank of Australia March meeting minutes (meeting on the 3rd) were out today and given global developments were a bit stale. Just this week we've had huge moves from the RBNZ and Fed (and others) so perhaps we can expect something from the RBA prior their scheduled April 7 meeting. The Bank has said they'll make an announcement on Thursday this week so perhaps we'll see a rate cut and maybe even some form of QE (this has been hinted at).

Perhaps a little under the radar, the Philippines announced it was closing the stock exchange, forex, and bond trading (see bullets above - and adding, later information says a reopening is scheduled for Thursday). There has been chatter that major economies may do something similar (unless there is a turn around soon) - something to take note of. When investing or trading any financial instrument there is always risk involved, these (potential) moves to limit the downside, well maybe they'll enhance confidence, but maybe along with research for a cure for this virus we can get something to fix squeamishness as well?



