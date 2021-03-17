ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Subdued ranges ahead of the FOMC

Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 17 March 2021

The US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee meeting concludes today (US time) and Asia FX once again traded in quiet ranges. The yield on the US 10yr bond fell ever so slightly which helped currencies recover just a touch from a very minor dip earlier in Asia trade.

Stock markets in China saw some volatility, the CSI300 for example dropped 1% early before trading to a net circa 1% gain ... and as I update its more or less flat for the session.

News flow was very light.

On the AstraZeneca front, the firm's vaccine got further support out of Asia today. Yesterday the Thai government said it was proceeding with vaccinations, today South Korea said the same, noting there was no reason to not proceed with the AZ vaccine program. Australia continues to roll out its AZ vaccination program, or would do if the booking website had not crashed. Australia's health minister said there was 'no rush' with vaccinations. Talk about clueless.

China's CSI300:



