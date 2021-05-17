ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Crypto the focus again

Forex news for Asia trading on Monday 17 May 2021

There was another sharp decline for Bitcoin with further tweeting from Elon Musk and the propsect of tighter regulation from China weighing (see bullets above). It wasn;t opnly BTC lower, other coins lost ground also.

Across major forex it was a mixed bag. EUR/JPY popped to above 132.90, its highest since 2018, before dipping back under. USD/JPY tested 109.50 before similarly dipping back just a little. Yen saw some offers (i.e. yen crosses bid) heading into the Tokyo fix Monday but once that was complete was when it came back. EUR, AUD, NZD and CAD have all net lost ground against the USD on the session here. Gold hit its highest since early February, trading above $1852. A kick up in concern over the virus combined with stable/lower yields cited as prompts for the gold rise.

Taiwan's stock market fell heavily again early, the country reported a surge in cases over the weekend and has responded with tighter restrictions. Singapore, too, is tightening its coronavirus response. Taiwan's Premier has told relevant government departments to prepare to stabilise equity and FX markets in the country.

From China today we had April 'activity data' (see bullets above) with a moderation of growth in industrial production and retail sales on the month. China house price growth hit an 8 month high.

Japan's Nikkei -1.2%, Topix -0.4%

China's Shanghai Composite +1%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng +0.5%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 +0.3%

