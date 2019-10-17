ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD pop on a lower jobless rate report

Australian jobs report:

The Australian dollar was a notable mover during the Asian timezone today, pretty much the only move of note.

The September employment report showed the unemployment rate at a headline 5.2% against the 5.3% median estimate and 5.3% the previous month. The headline jobs added came in barely missing its estimate. Further details are in the posts above. AUD/USD was sitting around 0.6755 leading up to the data release and moved to highs circa 0.6790 on the data. Its since moved very little in a 10 or so point range.





NZD/USD has ticked a few points higher on the session, 0.6300 holding it as I update.

As for other news, there was nothing of much impact at all. Brexit optimism continues to simmer, or at least there was nothing today to throw cold water on it. GBP/USD has more or less flat-lined through the session here.

EUR/USD is pretty much the same, up a few tics though. USD/CHF and USD/JPY diverged, CHF gaining a little while the yen lost a few points.

The PBOC cut the onshore yuan rate again today. After weeks and weeks of stability they have let the CNY slip a little weaker.