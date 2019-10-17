ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD pop on a lower jobless rate report
Forex news for Asia trading Monday 14 October 2019
- Definite hanky-panky … the fantastically profitable mystery of the Trump chaos trades
- China data due Friday - Q3 GDP and September activity data - preview
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0789 (vs. yesterday at 7.0746)
- FX option expiries for Thursday October 17 at the 10am NY cut
- Singapore exports fall for the seventh month
Australian jobs report:
- Lower unemployment rate reported for Australia in September gives the RBA more time before acting again
- Big resistance for AUD/USD just above, and RBA likely to cut again
- More on the Australian jobs report and the drop in the unemployment rate
- AUD higher on the unemployment rate drop in Australia, September jobs report
- Australian employment report: Unemployment rate 5.2% (expected 5.3%, prior 5.3%)
- UK Times says Corbyn preparing to support a 2nd referendum on possible new Brexit deal
- UK fin min Javid to promise to launch "a decade of renewal"
- BoE Gov Carney says the general posture of Brexit talks has been encouraging
- BoE Gov Carney says he does not see negative rates as part of the Bank's toolkit
- UK govt minister says 'good chance' of a Brexit deal, but no deal yet
- China says the latest US rules on diplomats violate the Vienna convention
- US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says has normal discussions with central banks on currency
The Australian dollar was a notable mover during the Asian timezone today, pretty much the only move of note.
The September employment report showed the unemployment rate at a headline 5.2% against the 5.3% median estimate and 5.3% the previous month. The headline jobs added came in barely missing its estimate. Further details are in the posts above. AUD/USD was sitting around 0.6755 leading up to the data release and moved to highs circa 0.6790 on the data. Its since moved very little in a 10 or so point range.
NZD/USD has ticked a few points higher on the session, 0.6300 holding it as I update.
As for other news, there was nothing of much impact at all. Brexit optimism continues to simmer, or at least there was nothing today to throw cold water on it. GBP/USD has more or less flat-lined through the session here.
EUR/USD is pretty much the same, up a few tics though. USD/CHF and USD/JPY diverged, CHF gaining a little while the yen lost a few points.The PBOC cut the onshore yuan rate again today. After weeks and weeks of stability they have let the CNY slip a little weaker.