ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Some further USD weakness

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 18 August 2020

The USD weakness seen during Europe/UK/US hours continued somewhat here in Asia today but it was not across the board.

USD/JPY dropped in a steady manner from early Tokyo time, the news out of North Korea of a major announcement related to 'fighting efficiency' to come on Wednesday fed through a little into yen strength, although general USD weakness also played a role. EUR/JPY is lower, so there is some idiosyncratic yen strength in play.

EUR/USD moved above 1.1890 but has not managed so far to pierce 1.1900. The round number will see further defence, but persistent US dollar weakness suggests its only a matter of time, especially when UK/Europe volume comes into play. Cable gained also.

USD/CAD had an eventful session, late US time saw it add on points:

and then came the announcement of a press conference called by Canadian finance minister Morneau,

then the rumour he'd be resigning,

then confirmation that indeed he had resigned, not only his ministerial position but he will not stand for re-election to the parliament at the next federal election.

The announcement topped USD/CAD on the session circa 1.3230 and its spent the hours since dropping back to its recent lows circa 1.3190.

NZD/USD had a surge above 0.6550 in the US afternoon (AUD/NZD buyers sellers cited) to highs just over 0.6570. It retraced the move, the edged up to get back towards 0.6565 and since has fallen back to below 0.6540 now. The latest downswing coincided with ANZ issuing a revised call for the RBNZ to implement negative rates, albeit not until April next year.

As I update the AUD has proven a bit of a laggard also. After highs to 0.7230 it has dribbled back to barely changed on the session around 0.7215. China has announced an anti-dumping probe into Australian wine exports. Which is probably related to current strains between the two countries.

Gold approached, but has not reached, $2,000.

EUR:



