ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen crosses a little lower

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 18 December 2019

Russian authorities seized five Japanese fishing vessels (happened on the 17th, reported in Japan today) which may have prompted some of the move lower for yen crosses. The moves were small and may well have been related to other factors (flows, impeachment vote in the US to come Wednesday evening, US time). Regardless, the moves have been small only.

10 or so point losses for EUR/USD, cable, AUD/USD, NZD/USD combined with a small dip in USD/JPY only. USD/CHF is more or less steady on the session while CAD lost a few points.

News and data flow was light.

The People's Bank of China kicked in with a small stimulus today, lowering the interest rate on 14 day reverse repos (at its open market operation today, the first for 20 days) by five basis points. A small move only, but it raises thoughts there may be a lower prime rate set at the monthly fix coming on Friday.

Meanwhile the Chinese city of Dalian has begun the troll campaign ahead of any 'phase two' trade talks … will they touch on IP issues?





Srsly chaps, really?

