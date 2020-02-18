ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Apple highlights economic damage of coronavirus impact

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 18 February 2020

The news that set the tone for the session here was from Apple:

This rattled market complacency on the economic impact of the coronavirus impact somewhat, sending risk assets lower (US equity futures opened down once reopened for 'overnight' trade) and gold up. In the forex space the move was out of AUD/JPY with a lower AUD and higher yen. NZD and CAD fell also, but even EUR was a touch weaker (before rebounding to be little changed on the session)

Apart from the RBA minutes (nothing surprising in these) news flow was dominated once again by coronavirus developments. The rate of spread of the disease seems to be slowing, according to official figures from China) but the economic damage, even if only for the short-term, is becoming more apparent.