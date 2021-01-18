ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China GDP expanded in 2020

Forex news for Asia trading for Monday 18 January 2021

The early hours of the new week here in Asia were sedate but livened up for a while once Globex opened. US equity index futures dropped away a little and this was soon followed by USD strength across the board against major currencies. In other developments during the Asian morning news crossed that Canadian media was reporting incoming US President Joe Biden would cancel the Keystone XL pipeline project. CAD, predictably, weakened on the news. USD/CAD remains near the top of its range for the session as I update.

USD/JPY had swings, trading to highs above 103.90 (but shy of 104.00) with the early US dollar strength but has since fallen back to under 103.70 briefly - its just above there as I post.

AUD and NZD join CAD on the weaker side of the ledger for the day. EUR, GBP and CHF are all lower also but have been a little more resilient. Yen has gained against the USD on the session.

Data today - the focus was China. Q4 GDP confirmed China has had a positive year for economic growth, all other major economies around the globe have contracted. Biden has work to do if he wants a reset with China. Activity data for December shows a continued recovery for the factory sector - consumption continues to struggle though (the consumer is still on the weak side).

CAD has not shown much recovery as I post:



