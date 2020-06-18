ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Risk trades slump again in Asia

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 18 June 2020

Early Asia trade saw a lower USD/JPY, currencies elsewhere a little lower against the USD and equities once again under selling pressure.

The data focus for the session was, first, the Q1 GDP from New Zealand, which came in worse than already negative expectations, and then the Australian jobs report which also came in (much, much) worse than already negative expectations. AUD and NZD have been losers on the session, of course, but currency losses against the USD have been wider, as already referred to.

Other less than supportive news came out HK (no COVID-19 immunity - see bullets above), US President Trump once again blamed China for spreading the virus (Trump was interviewed on Fox), while China warned the US it would retaliate, and the US would have to bear the consequences, over the US Uigher bill.

There were less than dour items, though, though these were not enough to do much more than slow declines, such as:

China Vice Premier Liu He signalled looser policy ahead from the PBOC

and in fact the PBOC did cut an interest rate today (0.2% off the 14 day RR rate)

PBOC Gov Yi Gang also flagged room to ease further

For the oil folks - the OPEC JMMC meeting begins at 14:00 Vienna time.

which is 1200GMT

AUD/JPY down on the session:



