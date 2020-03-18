ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Awaiting the US economic package

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 18 March 2020

There were plenty of rumours and innuendo on the US coronavirus economic relief plan (this is the pre-eminent market focus right now) but nothing announced as agreed to yet. The news on the negative impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak around the globe continued unrelenting. News also on what steps governments are taking to limit the spread of the infection and also what steps are being taken to limit the economic fallout. Plenty of these in the bullets above.

Specifically on markets I'll note Italy has banned stock short sales for 90 days. And that the Federal Reserve is taking unprecedented steps to provide liquidity to the market (see bolded primary dealer post above).

FX markets had some swings but the volatility has calmed from earlier in the week.

EUR/USD had a 30 point or so ranage only and is net little changed on the session.

With the news flow we did some yen buying on the session, USD/JPY traded lows circa 107.10 and its not far from these as I post.

AUD and NZD were a little heavy in early going but both have recovered and are hovering near their highs as post. Coming up Australia tomorrow is the expected Reserve Bank of Australia announcement - its seems likely to include a rate cut and perhaps even details on QE plans.

Oil traded down post the US close but has managed to claw back some of the losses since. CAD has ticked a little stronger as oil prices struggled higher, USD/CAD back under 1.42 and, one for the chart folks, looks like a short term triple bottom. Maybe a head and shoulders for the imaginative:



