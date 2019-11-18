ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Slightly weaker USD - ranges small though

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 18 November 2019

There was plenty of weekend news on China / US trade, Brexit, the UK election and more but nevertheless forex movement was limited here to open the week on Monday in Asia.

Data through the session here was of lower-tier importance only, and there wasn't much of it to go on. The NZ services PMI rose, following the rise for the manufacturing PMI reported last week. NZD barely moved for the session though.

Its been a similar story for AUD movement, net it has barely changed for the day here.

The PBOC today nibbled a little off the rate it charges for 7 day repos, from 2.55% to 2.5%. This was enough to provide a bit of a kick for China stocks.

Back to currencies, EUR/USD has mad a new high (compared with Friday trade). While in a very small range here it has managed to extend up above 1.1060. USD/Yen retested its 108.85 tops from Friday. Cable, too, a little higher (very little).

Gold is down a few dollars on the session. It had moved towards 1470 in early Asia trade but is on 1466 as I update.

