ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: RBNZ investigating leak of November policy statement

Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 18 November 2020

If you scan across your charts you'll see very little net change for major FX on the session here in Asia. In morning trade the US dollar found a small bid, AUD, NZD, CAD the main loser but in small ranges only while EUR, GBP were in smaller ranges. Yen also found a small bid, which translates to lower yen crosses.

However, most of the small moves mentioned have reversed and, as noted, overall there is now little net change.

News flow was light, coronavirus and US politics the main items. Data flow was also light and non-impactful. On coronavirus developments the most notable fresh news to cross during the session was the US FDA approving the first prescription at-home coronavirus test (see bullets above) .

BTC on the move as I post:



