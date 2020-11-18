ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: RBNZ investigating leak of November policy statement
- Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is still going - won't be ending easing policy soon
- RBNZ is investigating a leak prior to the November monetary policy statement
- US FDA has approved an at-home coronavirus self-testing kit
- Michigan's largest county certifies election results for Biden after initial deadlock.
- National Australia Bank closes branches due to a physical security threat
- South Australia announces fresh new coronavirus restrictions
- Westpac on the RBA - " a significant pivot in the Board’s approach to monetary policy"
- Recovery from COVID-19 may give immunity lasting for "years"
- Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda - ETF purchases are part of monetary easing
- M5 earthquake Tokyo prefecture, Japan (in the Pacific south of Tokyo by a good distance)
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.5593 (vs. yesterday at 6.5762)
- FX option expiries for Wednesday November 18 at the 10am NY cut
- US energy company CEO and big Republican donor Eberhart says US 'banana republic' word
- US dollar gaining ground in Asia morning trade
- Australia data: Q3 wages +0.1% q/q and +1.4% y/y
- Westpac leading index for Australia for October + 0.11% m/m (prior +0.22%)
- Trump has fired election security head after the man disagreed with him
- RBA Gov Lowe says he sees no bubble in house prices
- Coronavirus - Switzerland ICU beds are now at 100% capacity
- Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda to speak today (from 10am Japan time)
- BoA says not unreasonable for Fed to hike rates in 3 to 4 years
- Japan trade data for October, exports down y/y, not as bad as expected
- Coronavirus - Scalpers in China are charging up to 1500USD for vaccine shots
- China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine candidate - trials show it appears to be safe
- Hong Kong press report on arrest of ex-opposition MP
- Australia's trade minister says he does not expect quick change in US-China relations under Biden
- Coronavirus - Tokyo will raise its alert to the highest level
- New Zealand data, Q3 PPI
- UK press reports on progress on Brexit trade talks
- Japan press on Tokyo considering a further coronavirus response
- Japan's government is pondering a 5-year 12tln yen spend on infrastructure
- Private oil survey data shows larger than expected build in headline crude inventory
- France has revised down its 2021 GDP forecast from 8% to 6%
If you scan across your charts you'll see very little net change for major FX on the session here in Asia. In morning trade the US dollar found a small bid, AUD, NZD, CAD the main loser but in small ranges only while EUR, GBP were in smaller ranges. Yen also found a small bid, which translates to lower yen crosses.
However, most of the small moves mentioned have reversed and, as noted, overall there is now little net change.
News flow was light, coronavirus and US politics the main items. Data flow was also light and non-impactful. On coronavirus developments the most notable fresh news to cross during the session was the US FDA approving the first prescription at-home coronavirus test (see bullets above) .
BTC on the move as I post: