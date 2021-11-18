ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Oil drips lower

Forex news for Asia trading on Thursday 18 November 2021

There was late afternoon news out of the US regarding further moves to coordinate a release of oil from reserves out of the US, Japan, China, India and South Korea. The requests from the US come after pleas to OPEC to supply more oil have failed. The news on requests to Japan and China had been out earlier this week but added in India and South Korea. today Oil prices had fallen during the US Wednesday session and another subsidence in the price kicked off.

Oil fell further during the Asian session with news out that China was carrying out the work of releasing crude oil from its reserves. Brent and WTI are both lower on the session.

Regional equities are lower following the touch of softness on Wall Street Wednesday; Japan, China and Hong Kong indexes all lower.

Across FX the USD lost some ground within not large ranges against the major currencies. USD/CAD held steady to up, with CAD wariness on the oil price fall. NZD led the gains. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand published the results of its survey of expectations for the October to December quarter today with both 2- and 1-year inflation expectations significantly higher than the previous survey. The 1-year expectation hit its highest in over a decade. NZD/USD popped briefly above 0.7025 but has since steadied circa 0.7015/20.

BTC losing a little ground as I post:



