ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Awaiting the Brexit vote

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 14 October 20

The UK parliament will vote Saturday on the deal Boris Johnson agreed with the European Union. There will be much speculation in the hours ahead of the vote of whether the PM has the numbers to get it approved and, of course, still many hours ahead of trading before the vote. Monday morning will see forex activity regardless of the outcome, with the results of the vote setting the tone for trade in the very thin Monday morning liquidity.

As for today here during Asia the focus was on the Chinese data; Q3 GDP and September 'activity data' (see bullets above for results and discussion). In a nutshell GDP came in at a small miss while industrial production came in at a strong beat, for a net positive sentiment (albeit not an overwhelmingly strong one).

AUD/USD barely moved after the data, up a few tics. NZD had gained earlier on, triggering some stop loss buying above 0.6350.

USD/JPY is net a few points weaker on the day. Japanese inflation data came in way, way below target, as usual.

EUR/USD, USD/CHF and USD/CAD are little net changed at all. Cable has drifted off , trungin down from highs not quite reaching 1.2900 to be circa 1.2850 as I post.