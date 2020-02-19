Forexlive Asia FX News 19 Feb

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 19 February 2020

The long story short on today's major FX here in Asia is tight ranges across the board.

USD/JPY shook off an early wobble lower (coinciding with news of a fresh 15 cases of coronavirus reported in South Korea which also impacted to send gold higher) to trade above 110. Data from Japan today was once again poor, although not as bad as was expected for exports (they fell in January but not by as much as was expected). Machine orders though, worse than expected. Expectations of further BOJ easing efforts are being kept on simmer

From Australia we got wages data for Q4, once again confirming slow wage growth, tomorrow will bring the most recent employment report.

Apart from this the news flow was once again dominated, although to a lesser extent than has been the case, by coronavirus. Cases in China are, according to the official figures, continuing to rise but at a slower pace still.