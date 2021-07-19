ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: OPEC+ reaches an agreement, supply increases from August

Forex news for Asia trading on Monday 19 July 2021

The major news item of the day, from the weekend, was the calling of a snap OPEC+ meeting given last week's agreement between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates which patched up the rift blocking the OPEC+ deal. The meeting took place (virtually) on Sunday (Vienna time) and the deal was reached in no time, the details:

Oil markets opened soon thereafter and prices have dripped lower during opening trade. USD/CAD is higher.

Across the forex space it was a day of lower for many currencies against the USD, but not in large ranges. AUD/USD and NZD/USD continued to slip a little lower as the coronavirus lockdowns tightened and are set to extend in Australia's two largest of Sydney and Melbourne.

EUR and GBP lost a little ground against the USD while USD/JPY lost a few points also.

