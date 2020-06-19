ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: A day of small ranges in Asia forex
Forex news for Asia trading Friday 19 June 2020
There only very minor swings across major FX today during the session in Asia. News flow was non impactful.
For data we got a bounce for Australian retail sales in May. The Australian dollar had lost about 15 or so points in the hours ahead of this data point but recovered on the improved sales reading. Other currencies too had a small bounce against the USD.
USD/JPY traded in a circa 15 point also around 107.00.
The lack of activity may be related to the "quadruple witching" ahead on Friday US time:
- occurs on the third Friday of the month of every quarter (ie in March, June, September, and December)
- refers to the simultaneous expiration of single-stock options, single-stock futures, and stock-index options and stock-futures
