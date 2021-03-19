ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Awaiting the BOJ

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 19 March 2021

The first high-level talks between the US and China since Biden's new administration took office plunged into acrimonious exchanges within moments. A planned four-minute photo opportunity prior to the summit meeting descended into an hour and quarter of accusations and criticisms from both sides over the other's human rights, trade and democratic record. A US official said the Beijing delegation "seems to have arrived intent on grandstanding." As we have seen in recent months China's response to strains with the US is to take action against US allies, Australia has been a specific target with imposts on the country's products imported into China. Perhaps not coincidentally then that AUD was the worst performer on the major forex board here during Asia for the session.

US-China talks in Alaska continue tomorrow.

Apart from this, fresh news flow was pretty much nothing, and data releases were non-impactful. Australian retail sales in February (preliminary) missed expectations.

Regional stock markets declined following the lead set on Wall Street Thursday. Oil found a small bounce.

As I post we are still awaiting the announcement from the Bank of Japan on their monetary policy review.