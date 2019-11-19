ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: RBA minutes prompt lower AUD

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 19 November 2019

A sharp down move for the AUD today upon the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia November meeting minutes. They revealed that the RBA did give consideration to a rate cut at the meeting but held off to allow the impact of prior cuts this year to impact. There were also downbeat comments on wage growth and lower rates negatively impacting on confidence.

AUD/USD was circa 0.6805 prior the minutes and dropped toward 0.6785 as they were published. Since then its been a slow partial retrace.

NZD/USD is a little lower alongside AUD. The kiwi was weighed upon a little earlier by some comments from the RBNZ's Hawkesby (rates to stay low for some time - pretty much a repeat of Orr's key point he made last week).

There were round trips (in small ranges) for EUR/USD and USD/JPY with little substantive news nor data to go on. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda spoke in parliament but added nothing much new (Kuroda is a master at doing this).

Cable is little changed on the session.