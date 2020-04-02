ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: RBNZ suspends bank dividend payments

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 2 April 2020

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand instructed commercial banks to halt dividend payments today, until further notice and the US Federal Reserve eased capital requirements for large banks (see bullets above for more detail on both of these).

The Fed move is another policy aimed at supporting liquidity in the banking system, the announcement came in the wake of steep losses for US equities on Wednesday that followed a White House projection of up to 240,000 coronavirus-related deaths ahead for the country,

Moody's were on the case today, downgrading their outlook for the Australian banking sector to negative, but Australia was not the only one, also set to negative were the banking systems of China, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.

Currency movement was less than we have become accustomed to recently. USD/JPY moved above 107.50 at one stage while EUR/USD has dribbled down under 1.0940.

Cable traded above 1.240 but is under and little net changed on the session as I update.

Oil moved net higher on the day while CAD is nevertheless little net changed. Gold lost a few dollars.



