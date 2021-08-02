ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China PMIs drop

Forex news for Asia trading on Monday 2 August 2021

Sentiment got a bit of a boost during the session with the US Infrastructure bill being introduced to the floor of the Senate on Sunday evening US time. The text was a result of prolonged bipartisan negotiation and will now undergo amendments. Political pundits say a vote on the (yet-to-be-amended) bill will take place later this week.

On the other side of the sentiment ledger were Chinese authorities fining 3 private education firms (the crackdown on this sector was a catalyst for declines on China equity markets last week) and also an accelerating COVID-19 outbreak in the country (and an increase in restrictions). Manufacturing PMIs from China over the weekend and Monday slipped from the prior month's results.

Its been a mixed picture for markets with oil prices dribbling lower in Sunday evening US trade, Chinese stock markets lower (HK and Shanghai Comp both a touch lower as I post ... live update just prior to going to post ... both these now positive for the session!). Equities in Australia rose, helped along by the announcement Square was to acquire a local buy-now-pay-later firm for circa $US23bn in stock. Across major FX rates there have been small ranges and overall little net change from late Friday levels.

Bitcoin had a decent weekend largely holding its late-week gains but has given a little back through the Monday session here. BTC/USD is back under US$40K as I update, but not by much.

Etheruem had a solid weekend but is down from its early Monday high:



