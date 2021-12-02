ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Risk rise (retrace) again in Asia

Forex news for Asia trading on Thursday 2 December 2021

Every day so far this week has seen losses for the USD and a bid for 'risk' emerge during Asia morning trade. Today is no different. US equity index futures have ticked higher, ES is up by over half a percent as I post, admittedly small potatoes after the thrashing US stocks received into the local cash close on Wednesday.

Over in FX, the dollar is lower with EUR, GBP up notably as are AUD, CAD and NZD to a lesser extent. USD/JPY has inched higher which has given, of course, a tailwind to yen crosses here. USD/CHF, on the other hand, has lost (a little) ground.

[UPDATE (half an hour after publishing the wrap) ... there is a degree of a turnaround in the USD, its recovered much of its earlier losses.]

There was no news of a game-changing nature but there were slight easings of Omicron-related flight restrictions from France and Japan (see bullets above). An internal border in Australia has tightened a touch.

From the Federal Reserve we heard from Cleveland President Loretta Mester, who was quick to approve of potential quicker tapering and even said two hikes could be coming in the new year.

Not just in Soweto:



