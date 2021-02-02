ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Silver price lower as Comex hikes margin requirement

Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 2 February 2021

The price of Silver eased lower in futures trade following the 18% rise in maintenance margin announced by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The chatter of Wall Street bets folks said to be seeking a squeeze similar to the operation on GME stock is beginning to fade as the reality of a market approximately 200 times bigger than GME, and without significant hedge fund short interest (not to mention open short interest that can expand), bites.

After the silver news we had a round of positives for risk, from Moderna to squeeze more vaccine shots into bottles to boost vaccination efforts, US stimulus talks progress, China indicated it wanted a more constructive and stable relationship with the US, and the PBOC injected funds (there is more on this later in the wrap). Risk responded with gains for equities and a dip for the USD. EUR, AUD, NZD, GBP, CAD all higher.

Later in the session, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced the results of its first monetary policy board meeting for 2021, leaving rates unchanged and boosting its QE program beyond the previously-scheduled mid-April expiry of the programme. The Australian dollar did, however, give back over half its session gain (as I post) - there was some subtle AUD jawboning in the statement.

The People's Bank of China injected funds for liquidity to the banking sector again today and interbank lending rates eased back. Further liquidity is expected to be added as we approach the Lunar New Year holiday (which begins at the end of next week), helping to dissipate the liquidity squeeze.

China reported the lowest number of coronavirus cases on the mainland in a month.