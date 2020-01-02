ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Forex greets 2020, “Is this thing on?"
Holiday mode persisted in the Asian timezone today and will not be shaken off until Monday. Japan and New Zealand markets were shut leaving Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and China to carry on.
News flow was very light indeed but for data we did have a suite of manufacturing PMIs released during the session, The big one was for China:
- China Caixin Manufacturing PMI for December: 51.5 (expected 51.6)
- Asian economies manufacturing PMIs (nearly) all improve in December (South Korea the largest economy out of this lot, improved and into 'expansion')
- Australia - CBA Manufacturing PMI for December, final, 49.2
Currency movement has been very small indeed.
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9614
- Singapore economic growth in Q4 2019 +0.1% q/q (vs +0.4% expected)
- Australian house prices in December +1.2% m/m (prior +2.0%)
- The PBOC announced an RRR cut - Global Times says "plenty of room" for more
- China cuts RRR by 50 basis points