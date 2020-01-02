ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Forex greets 2020, “Is this thing on?"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Forex news for Asia trading 2 January 2020  

Holiday mode persisted in the Asian timezone today and will not be shaken off until Monday. Japan and New Zealand markets were shut leaving Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and China to carry on.

News flow was very light indeed but for data we did have a suite of manufacturing PMIs released during the session, The big one was for China:

Currency movement has been very small indeed. 


Forex news for Asia trading 2 January 2020  

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose