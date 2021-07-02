ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: major FX flat-lines awaiting NFP

Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 2 July 2021

USD/JPY popped to its highest, circa 111.65, since March of last year but overall maintianed a very tight range on the session. As I update USD/CHF is ticking a little higher also as 'safe haven' FX becomes less and less sought after. Elsewhere it was more or less flat lines right across major FX as Asian dealers sat on their hands ahead of the US nonfarm payroll report due Friday morning in the US.

News and data flow were light and, of course, of little impact.

Oil inched higher from its session lows here. The overnight news that the OPEC meeting has been postponed to Friday raised a few eyebrows. Disagreement amongst cartel members is not that unusual but discord must be greater than normal if negotiations are continuing a day after their scheduled end. The current chatter about is that the proposal is an increase in output by 400K bbl a month through to year end, but given ongoing talks there is more uncertainty than usual. The central disagreement seems to be with the UAE, who want an increased production quota, while saying Russia and Iraq the losers who would have a reduced allocation. Russia and Iraq are, as you can imagine, not happy with this.

Gold is a few tics up also.

Bitcoin ranged from highs circa $33.9K to slip back towards $33.2K.

A the same time as the NFP report is due to be releases ECB President Lagarde is speaking (see bullets above):



