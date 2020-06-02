ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: RBA meeting ahead

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 2 June 2020

Politics was once again the focus with speculation rising that US President Trump would impose martial law on the country and send US troops into the streets to control the population. Trump held a press conference in the early evening in which he hinted strongly at doing so (see bullets above). For the balance of the evening the riots have subdued a little (curfews help) so perhaps the use of US military domestically will be avoided.

Across FX we have, net, seen a bit of a bounce for the USD on the session although, as is so often the case in Asia, the ranges have been only small.

On the data front there was not much to move FX. We got some 'partial' data for the Australian Q1 GDP, net negative (see bullets above) but with AUD being moved by global risk sentiment more than much else traders greeted the data with a yawn. There is an RBA policy announcement (and statement from Gov Lowe) due at 0430GMT, I suspect that'll attract further expressions of lack of interest - the RBA is on hold for a good while to come (see the previews above for more).

Bitcoin popped above the 10,000 USD mark.



