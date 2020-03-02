ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Appalling China PMIs, market calms down

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 2 March 2020

A LOT of headlines today, I have bolded the ones you probably do not want to mis:





Saturday brought official PMI data from China and it was horrible:

Infections from the coronavirus increased over the weekend also, gaining ground in the US and Europe.

'Risk' opened lower in very early Asia Monday trade, AUD, NZD both down while the yen gained. USD/JPY traded down towards 107.00.

As the morning progressed we got other news, notably rocket attacks into the Green Zone in Baghdad (where the US embassy is located) - thankfully without reported casualties.

We also had a series of forecasts issued for rate cuts from the Fed, the RBA and RBNZ. Also chatter of co-ordinated global central bank rate cuts (an opinion piece, see bullets above, that caught the attention of the markets).

As futures markets opened in the subsequent hours the risk aversion was expressed in lower oil, lower equity indexes, higher fixed interest prices and slightly higher gold.

These moves all began to reverse and retrace though. Maybe it was all the talk of expected central bank action, maybe it was the statement issued by Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda (see bullets above) combined with BOJ action to ease fears a little but 'risk' currencies led the way retracing soon to be followed by reversal of those futures markets moves mentioned above.

Data from Asia (February PMI day) was weak, the private survey China manufacturing PMI (Caixin/Markit) came in at its weakest ever.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD have both had net gains for the session, as has USD/JPY, reversing and more their early weakness. EUR/USD has not been where the action was, cable is up a little (its softened a touch as I post, on that Brexit trade talk headline above).

CAD has gained against the dollar, CAD may be getting a little boost from the recovery in oil prices. Gold is a few dollars higher on the session, not much in it.

Chinese stocks have surged today, despite the awful PMIs. Its a green sea for HK, Japan, China equities.

Shanghai Composite: