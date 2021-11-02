ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD drops after the RBA

Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 2 November 2021

Forex moves were minor during the early part of the Asian day with traders awaiting

the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday

and the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday

News and data flow was light and did not move rates around to any significant degree.

USD/JPY rebounded just a little from its US lows to trade a little above 114.10 but soon gave it all back, dropping under 114.00 (yes, small range only).

And so to the RBA statement. The Bank confirmed it had ended targeting the April 2024 Bond at 0.1%. This was never in doubt, they lost control of it last week and the confirmation from them smacks of a bit of a face-saving attempt.

Otherwise it lefts its QE purchase amount of 4bn AUD per week unchanged. The statement expressed the Bank was remaining patient on developments in the economy and said it needed to see wage growth ahead (repeating this for the umpteenth time).

The Australian dollar dropped sharply on the RBA announcement and as I post is sitting just under 0.7500 from highs circa 0.7530 earlier in the session. Across other major FX pairs there is not much change.

Still to come is a press conference from RBA Governor Lowe at 4pm Sydney time (0500GMT).