ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: A big Brexit Wednesday coming up

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 2 October 2019

There were plenty of late-Tuesday Brexit reports out of the UK about what Prime Minister Johnson is likely to present to the European Union on Wednesday, his proposals for a deal. In a nutshell they still involve customs checks on the island of Ireland and also a time-limited backstop, which the EU appears likely to reject (see bullets below). In summary (read from the bottom up for chronology):



During all this there has been only minor movement for GBP.





Otherwise:



Minor movement only was pretty much the story elsewhere across the major forex pairs. In terms of news the most notable was North Korea yet again launching a missile (or missiles), this time said to be submarine-based, or at least from a submerged platform. Which could be a whole new ball game.

USD/JPY was barely troubled by the news though and has since managed to add on just a few points net for the session.

EUR/USD, USD/CHF are both little changed.

AUD and NZD have managed to claw a few points higher, as has EUR/JPY. Gold is little changed.



