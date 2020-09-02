ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NZD an out performer today

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 2 September 2020

The gains for the USD evident in Tuesday Europe/US trade extended a little further here today nearly, but not quite, across the board. Of note was the good performance put in by the New Zealand dollar.

Data early in the session was supportive for the kiwi $, or should have been - there was not much response from the currency as terms of trade gained again, and handily beat expectations. RBNZ Governor Orr then gave a speech, seeing the kiwi chop around in a 20-odd point range. His final comments in the Q&A were that he was not concerned with the level of the NZD which the market took as a green light to take it to a fresh session high above 0.6780. NZD/USD has been held back some by the USD strength but it is a winner on the session.

Australian data today confirmed a steep plunge for the economy into contraction again in Q2, down 7% q/q as shutdowns bit. The -7% was worse than the median consensus estimate (-6%) and saw AUD/USD drop to a fresh session low under 0.7340 at one stage.

EUR, JPY, CHF, CAD, GBP are all just a just weaker against the USD but ranges are small.



