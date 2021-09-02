ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Major FX rates subdued
- Chinese regulators summon 11 ride-hailing firms to a meeting
- Politico: ‘Spiral into crisis’: The U.S.-China military hotline is dangerously broken
- Remnants of Hurricane Ida are causing flooding across the northeast of the US
- Economic calendar due from the US, Thursday 2 September 2021
- BOJ Kataoka says Japan's economic recovery is not fast enough
- Australia (July) Home loans value +0.2% (expected -0.2%)
- Australia trade balance for July 12.1 bn AUD surplus (expected surplus of 10.2bn)
- Japan ruling party contender Kishida promises further fiscal support for economy
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4594 (vs. yesterday at 6.4680)
- New Zealand reports 49 new cases of COVID-19
- 1288 new daily COVID-19 cases for Sydney / NSW (Australia's largest population city
- Musk tweets that Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10 to roll out Friday next week
- Kia to suspend production at its Georgia plant citing supply chain disruptions
- Bank of America says its bias for higher EUR/CHF into year-end remains
- Korea's central bank head says solid economic recovery based on vaccinations
- Inflation remains at a 9 year in South Korea
- RBA policy meeting next week - preview
- New Zealand Terms of Trade for Q2 +3.3% q/q (expected +2.5%, prior +0.1%)
- The 3 reasons China is overtaking an irreversibly declining USA
- White House happy that OPEC is continuing with gradual increases to oil output
- Canada largest population province Ontario will embrace vaccine passports
- WHO is monitoring a new coronavirus variant, "Mu", a risk of resistance to vaccines
- China requires all foreign ships entering the South China Sea register with Chinese maritime authorities
- NASDAQ closes at a record high for the 33rd time this year
Major FX rates tracked mainly sideways during the session here with little net change to report on the day. Fresh news was thin on ground although we did get a couple of data releases, none of which had much currency impact:
Australia's trade surplus (July) hit a record high while housing finance figures for the month indicated the upward swing in prices looks to have some room to run still
On the central bank from we had remarks from uber-dovish Bank of Japan board member Kataoka, he said Japan's economic recovery is too slow and he'd add more stimulus if it were up to him.
After the move higher in ETH on Wednesday US time BTC added on gains here, as I update it is on approach to US$50K.
Regional equities:
Japan's Nikkei +1.29%
China's Shanghai Composite +0.26%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng +0.82%
BTC looks to be pausing before having a go above 50k