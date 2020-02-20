ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Australia unemployment up, AUD down

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 20 February 2020

We had some movement in the Asian timezone today after the huge surge for USD/JPY in Europe/US time Wednesday. USD/JPY tested down towards 111.10 and held just above there before heading back towards 111.50. News and data flow from Japan was sparse today although later in the session we did get news of deaths from the coronavirus cruise ship (see bullets above). In South Korea the number of cases nearly doubled from yesterday.

The AUD, too, was a mover, from a high just below 0.6700 it dropped on the release of the January employment report. The report was mixed but did headline an increase in the unemployment rate, more than expected. This was enough to drop AUD and it continued its slide to near 0.6630 before stabilising somewhat as I update. The weaker AUD dragged NZD down with it.





Note, the People's Bank of China cut their one and five-year loan prime rates today, as was widely expected. A cut of 0.1% and 0.05% respectively. Which does not seem much but those numbers were the expected and perhaps there is more to come.

Weaker also for EUR and GBP against the USD today though the range of the moves were not large for these two.

Gold traded around USD1610 for the session.