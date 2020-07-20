ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: EU leaders' summit continues

Forex news for Asia trading on Monday 20 July 2020

The opening session for the week here in Asia today was a day where risk was shunned, with risk currencies lower and stocks unable to hold onto early gains.

EUR opened lower in the early hours as the European Union leaders' summit stretched further into its third day of negotiations with, as I update now, still no agreement on the 750bn EUR recovery fund. This could change, of course, but if not the next opportunity for the next round of negotiations will be into August.

EUR did manage a bounce back, to above 1.1440 but as I post its back towards its earlier session lows.





AUD, NZD, GBP had similar sort of moves and all of these are at the low end of their range as I post.

USD/JPY surged in the half hour leading up to the Tokyo fix to highs (briefly) above 107.50, but once this demand for US dollars was complete it slipped a little back to under 107.40.

As I post the session at the EU leaders' summit is about to get underway again (due at 0415 GMT).

Apart from the developments at the EU we had the usual round of coronavirus news, US news on that front appeared to ease a little but we get such indications after each weekend; weekend counts can be influenced by testing sites shutting for the two days. HK tightening restrictions, as did the Australian state of Victoria which saw large numbers of new cases again over the weekend.

