ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: BTC swings from $40K down to $35K

Forex news for Asia trading on Thursday 20 May 2021

Gyrations for crypto continued after the huge moves seen on Thursday, with BTC (for example) pulling back from its >$40K bounce high to $35K. Sources say more than 770,000 traders had their accounts liquidated in the plunge (equating to a value of around $8.6bn) which has thinned out trading in digital coins, widened spreads, and should ensure continued swings for the immediate future (see bullets above for the liquidation story).

Movement across major FX pairs was, of course, much more muted with a relatively flat session of minor swings only. The coronavirus situation in Japan is steadily worsening with news of another prefecture likely so see a State of Emergency declaration. New Zealand released their budget, with encouraging signs the economy is recovering more quickly from the impact of the pandemic than expected. As a surprise, though, debt issuance by the country was announced as not to fall as much as was widely expected.

On the data front the Australian labour market report for February showed disappointment as the number of jobs declined, but a drop in the unemployment rate (the participation rate fell sharply from a record high the previous month) was some comfort (see bullets above).

Gold is just a touch stronger on the session. Commodities in China markets fell heavily as news of China government intervention to stabilise prices spread.