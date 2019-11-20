ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: US Senate passes bills to support HK protestors - angers China
Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 20 November 2019
US-China relations again to the fore today. The US Senate passed bills in support of Hong Kong. This was negative for 'risk' (AUD/JPY dropped, for example - see first blue line on chart below).
A little after this US Commerce Sec Ross appeared on Fox indicating he was still hopeful of a trade deal. This gave back a little support to risk, indeed AUD/USD popped to a session high circa 0.6830 after the remarks (see second blue line on chart below - note this is the AUD/yen chart, not AUD/USD).
Soon after, though, China reacted angrily to the US Senate moves, saying foreign legislatures should butt out of internal affair matters and promising retaliation if the bills become law (there are further processes to go through for the bills to pass into law, including crossing Trump's desk). Needless to say, AUD took a tumble, hitting a fresh session low towards 0.6810 against the US and with the yen strengthening again also a session low for AUD/JPY ( see third blue line on chart below).
Yen, of course, benefitted from flows inward while EUR, GBP, NZD, CAD all saw falls alongside AUD. USD/CHF is little net changed though.
Other news and data was of little impact. Notably, we saw further (small) rate cuts in China today, with both the one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) cut by 5bp.Japanese trade data showed a big slump for both exports and imports.
