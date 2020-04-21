ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: RBNZ to monetize government debt?

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 21 April 2020

Financial market moves were not as wild as they were during the US session, when oil plunged to below zero dollars a barrel. ICYMI, the wrap for the US time is here, it was one for the ages with the spot crude contract (WTI CL contract for May 2020) trading under negative $40:

The Asian timezone did not compete with such unprecedented moves, but we had an active session nonetheless. The May CL contract traded back above zero. There was the odd bit of news about for oil: Saudi and OPEC are said to be considering cutting output in the days ahead, in front of the planned cuts in May; Trump said the US would be buying oil for the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve, subject to Congress allowing funding to do so (Trump wanted to buy for the SPR back in March but that plan was scuttled when Congress refused money to do - which has turned out quite well).

RBNZ news followed, looking to provide more support by easing lending restrictions (mortgage LVRs to be abandoned for a time). NZD moved lower (more to come on this in a moment) but it was pretty much due to a little stronger USD as Asian markets got fully underway.

RBNZ Governor Orr then spoke, firstly reiterating he does not rule out negative rates (though he said QE was a better tool for now) and then later dropping a bombshell (best to read these posts):

NZD fell further, dragging AUD down with it.

But the news flow did not stop. Reports followed of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un being in 'grave danger' following cardiovascular surgery in early April, some reports even had him as being 'brain dead'. As the reports hit the financial news wires the USD and yen drew bids as risk suffered. Later news flow had South Korean and Chinese officials denying Kim was seriously ill. Keep an eye on developments. I am not buying the reports from China and SK that everything is just fine.

Read from the bottom up for the chronology on NK:

Other:



