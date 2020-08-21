ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: FX tracks little changed

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 21 August 2020

Some positive coronavirus vaccine news crossed wires during the session which saw risk improve on the boost to sentiment. The news related to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine efforts, the firm saying they are looking to seek regulatory approval in October and if so:

would have 100m doses ready by year end

and 1.3bn by the end of next year

This was pretty much the only news of note to cross during the session, with a few other pieces about of not much impact:

further comments from Pompeo on Iran sanctions

E3 nations (UK, France, Germany) rejecting Pompeo's sanctions

We had more out of the RBNZ, not adding much to what we already knew though.

Also from NZ, Cabinet is to consider the Auckland lockdown on Monday (August 24) as news on the outbreak abating there gives some sign of encouragement.

We had preliminary PMIs from Australia and Japan, not impacting FX too much upon release though.

On the major currency board there is not much net change to report. Some early USD weakness (only in a minor range) has been retraced.

From the PBOC today, the Bank used 14 day reverse repos to inject liquidity (in addition to 7 day maturities) in a bid to further enhance banking system liquidity.

Fed Chair Powell will speak on the bank's policy framewrork next week:



