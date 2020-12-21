ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: GBP smashed lower

Forex news for Asia trading for Monday 21 December 2020

GBP opened lower in the very early hours of Monday driven by still little progress on Brexit and COVID-19 developments in the country as cases surged and fears centred on a new variant of the virus which reports say is more highly infectious. Many European (and non-European) countries have closed their border to people travelling from the UK and there are some freight restrictions also.

GBP stabilised somewhat after the early drop but the retracement was only very small before renewed selling hit in following hours, taking cable to lows circa 1.3336. As I update GBP is barely off its lows.

Other currencies have also fallen against the US dollar.

Oil sold off on the COVID-19 fears also (NOK fell heavily alongside), Gold has been a beneficiary. Silver even more so, up to highs above $26.70 during the day.

The other big news of the weekend and into Monday was an agreement reached in the US on the economic relief plan (see bullets above). As I update both Houses of Congress have passed a bill to enable the stopgap funding of the US government while the coronavirus relief bill will undergo voting on Monday US time.

