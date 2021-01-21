Forexlive Asia FX news wrap: USD runs lower on risk on flows

Forex news for Asian trading on January 21, 2021

A look at other markets outside forex shows:

Spot gold is down $0.43 or -0.02% at $1871.41.

Spot silver is trading up $0.05 or 0.20% at $25.89



Bitcoin is trading down $569 and $34,334

Japan's Nikkei is up 0.84%



Australia's S&P/ASX is up 0.8%



Shanghai composite index is up 1.34%



US index futures have the S&P 500 up 0.3%. The NASDAQ 100 is up 0.63%



The Asian session's saw risk on flows after the sharp rise in US stocks yesterday, and follow through buying in the Asia/Pacific markets today.





Looking at the strongest to weakest rankings (see rankings above), the NZD and AUD are the strongest, while the USD and CHF are the weakest. The biggest mover is the NZDUSD which saw a 0.49% rise (USD down -0.49%).





A snapshot of the ranges and changes shows the USD trading near lows for all the major currencies (see chart below).





The JPY pairs are also mostly higher but well off the highs for the day, on the back of selling in the USDJPY later in the session. Today, the BOJ kept rates unchanged but did raise projections for inflation and growth in fiscal year 2021. On the negative sign, the reiterated the concerned about Covid and the risks associated with it.





In other fundamental news during the session Japan's trade surplus came in less than expected and ¥751 billion vs. ¥903.5 billion estimate.

Australia employment change came in right at the estimate of 50K (not a 1K more or less). The unemployment rate dipped to 6.6% from 6.8% previously.







