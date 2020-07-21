ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD sellers about in Asia

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 21 July 2020

Upbeat sentiment drove the US dollar lower during Asia, albeit not large moves. AUD, GBP, EUR, even yen and CHF gained a little. For the EUR there was an early rumour that an EU Recovery Fund deal was 'imminent' but, so far at least, that seems to have gone nowhere. As I update EUR/USD is tickling its week hiogh just above 1.1460.

Cable and AUD/USD gained at a decent clip, while USD/CAD fell alongside.

NZD/USD has been a laggard, popping higher but giving it back with no clear catalyst evident. There has been some AUD/NZD buying - RBA minutes indicate a Bank that appears happy to allow current settings to play out and be assessed but I did not note in the post that the meeting was held before one fifth of the country (population and economy) was plunged back into lock down by the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Australia's second largest city.

Still to come is Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking and we might get a bit more of an update on Banks views in light of the new developments from him.

