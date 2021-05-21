ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Minor uptick for the US dollar

Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 21 May 2021

There was a retracement move for the US dollar during the session here, it gained pretty much across the major FX board (to varying but small degrees), even against the resilient euro. There was no new fresh fundamental news of note, the move was a small give back of the move Thursday Europe/US time.

Coronavirus developments in Asia continue to tend negative

while Japan is expected to approve the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines later today the government is embracing AZ hesitancy and will not administer shots of this vaccine while it continues to monitor blood clot issues overseas

Japan will add Okinawa prefecture to the State of Energency list

Taiwan is suspending public company shareholder meetings (more than 1900 of them) through to June 30 as part of enhanced restriction measures

Preliminary PMIs kicked off here during the timezone. For Australia the results were still strong, albeit down from the previous month for services and the composite (manufacturing was up a touch). Japan's all fell from the previous month. Also from Japan today, national CPI was deeply negative, a huge fall in cell phone charges was by far the biggest impact. Commodity futures in China continued their sell off.

